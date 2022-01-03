Floyd County woman pleads not guilty in deadly collision

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a Floyd County collision that killed two people.
Casey Jo LIndahl, 28 of Charles City, is pleading not guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence.
Court documents state Lindahl was legally intoxicated when she drove her vehicle across the center line and smashed head-on into another vehicle on September 4, 2021. Chris Andersen, 77 of Mason City, and Anita Andersen, 76 of Mason City, were killed in the collision.
Lindahl and her three-year-old son were injured in the crash.
No trial date has been set.