Floyd County woman pleads not guilty in deadly collision

Casey Lindahl

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a Floyd County collision that killed two people. 

Casey Jo LIndahl, 28 of Charles City, is pleading not guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence. 

Court documents state Lindahl was legally intoxicated when she drove her vehicle across the center line and smashed head-on into another vehicle on September 4, 2021.  Chris Andersen, 77 of Mason City, and Anita Andersen, 76 of Mason City, were killed in the collision. 

Lindahl and her three-year-old son were injured in the crash. 

No trial date has been set.

