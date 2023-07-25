Floyd County Medical Center to get $1 million federal grant

DES MOINES, Iowa – The US. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is handing out over $6 million in grants to expand access to healthcare and food security in Iowa.
“As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, USDA quickly delivered economic relief during one of the most critical times in our nation’s history,” says Director Greenfield. “The grants announced today will increase access to rural healthcare, help stabilize rural hospitals financially, and fight food insecurity in rural neighborhoods across Iowa by supporting the food pantry distribution system.”
$1 million is going to Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC) in Charles City to purchase and install heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The project will provide energy-efficient air handling units to enhance air quality and infection control inside the hospital. FCMC says the new HVAC systems will help eliminate airborne pathogens, including COVID-19 threats, increase the comfort of patients, staff, and visitors, and promote the health of residents in this rural community and the surrounding rural areas.
$249,000 is going to Humboldt County Memorial Hospital in Humboldt to construct a new outpatient therapy and mental health clinic. This project will expand health care services, including services for mental health needs. Once completed, the project will implement preventive pandemic services and promote the health of residents of this rural county and surrounding rural areas.
Grants are also being given to:
Decatur County Hospital in Leon
Food Bank of Iowa
Greene County Medical Center
Knoxville Community Hospital
Lee County
Sioux Center Health in Sioux County
Van Buren County Hospital
Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton