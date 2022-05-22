Floyd County Medical Center hires new Chief Financial Officer

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A new Chief Financial Officer has been hired for the Floyd County Medical Center (FCMC).
Dawnett Willis, FCMC Chief Executive Officer, said Craig Carstens will oversee the financial activities of the growing hospital and clinics. “We are thrilled to welcome Craig to FCMC. He will play an integral part in the leadership and financial management of our organization,” says Willis.
Carstens has been Chief Financial Officer at Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley since May of 2018 and previously worked at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City as Director of Financial Operations.
Carstens received his Master’s Degree -Health Policy and Administration from Washington State University, Spokane WA, and his Bachelor’s Degree- Business & Economics/Accounting from South Dakota State University. He says "My family and I could not be happier for the opportunity to call Charles City home and for my new role at FCMC.”