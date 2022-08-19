Floyd County man to stand trial for rape and kidnapping

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a Floyd County man accused of breaking into a home and raping a woman.
Rodney Ray McCarty, 61 of Floyd, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, and OWI.
Floyd County law enforcement says McCarty broke into a woman’s home on July 26 and sexually assaulted her. The victim told investigators she was held against her will for roughly two hours and raped and beaten before she managed to escape when a friend arrived at the victim’s home.
Court documents state both the victim and her friend gave a description of McCarty and a license plate of his vehicle.
Floyd County sheriff’s deputies say they found an Iowa license plate and a man’s clothes at the scene and traced the license back to McCarty. Investigators say he was then found in his vehicle, unconscious behind the wheel, naked, and unable to stand or speak clearly due to intoxication.
Deputies state McCarty had also hit a horse and buggy in the 1400 block of Quail Avenue and fled the scene.
His trial is now scheduled to begin on October 25.