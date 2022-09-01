Floyd County man takes plea deal over hatchet-wielding burglary

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A sentence of probation is handed out for a hatchet-wielding assault in Floyd County.
Kelly Randall Caster, 42 of Charles City, was arrested for first-degree burglary for an incident on April 27, 2021. Law enforcement says Caster attacked someone at a home in Charles City. Investigators say Caster displayed a hatchet during the attack and intended to injure his victim.
Caster pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree burglary and has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and completed all recommended substance abuse treatment.