Floyd County man pleads not guilty to getting caught with meth

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Broken tail lights have led to a drug trial for a Floyd County man.
Derik Royce Evans, 38 of Charles City, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
A Floyd County sheriff’s deputy says Evans was pulled over on December 4, 2022, for having no tail lights. The deputy says a check of Evans’ driver’s license found it was not valid and that speaking with Evans gave the deputy a reasonable suspicion that Evans was involved in drug activity.
A police K9 dog was deployed and indicated drugs were inside Evans’ vehicle. Court documents state a search of the vehicle found about 29 grams of meth.
Evans’ trial is scheduled to begin on June 13.