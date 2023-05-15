 Skip to main content
Floyd County man pleads not guilty to getting caught with meth

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Broken tail lights have led to a drug trial for a Floyd County man.

Derik Royce Evans, 38 of Charles City, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

A Floyd County sheriff’s deputy says Evans was pulled over on December 4, 2022, for having no tail lights.  The deputy says a check of Evans’ driver’s license found it was not valid and that speaking with Evans gave the deputy a reasonable suspicion that Evans was involved in drug activity.

A police K9 dog was deployed and indicated drugs were inside Evans’ vehicle.  Court documents state a search of the vehicle found about 29 grams of meth.

Evans’ trial is scheduled to begin on June 13.

