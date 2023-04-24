Floyd County man pleads guilty to fatal collision in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading guilty for a deadly collision in Cerro Gordo County.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy James Hoy, 59 of Charles City, was driving on 265th Street in Nora Springs on July 25, 2022, when he crossed the center line and caused a head-on crash. Investigators say Hoy had a blood alcohol level of .179 at the time of the crash, over twice the legal limit.
The collision killed Stephen John Miles, 41 of Mason City, and injured Jackson Gobeli and Tyler Miles.
Hoy has now pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and serious injury by vehicle. His sentencing is scheduled for June 12.