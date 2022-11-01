Floyd County man gets life sentence for kidnapping

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – It’s life in prison for a Floyd County kidnapper.
Rodney Ray McCarty, 62 of Floyd, was arrested for breaking into a woman’s home on July 26 and sexually assaulting her. Court documents state the victim was held captive for about two hours, raped, beaten, and eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
McCarty was caught unconscious and naked behind the wheel of his vehicle, unable to stand or speak clearly due to intoxication. Deputies say McCarty had also hit a horse and buggy in the 1400 block of Quail Avenue and fled the scene.
He pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping and has been given a life sentence. Charges of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, and first-degree OWI were dropped as part of a plea deal.