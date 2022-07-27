Floyd County man arrested for rape

FLOYD, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been arrested for raping a woman.
Rodney Ray McCarty, 61 of Floyd, is accused of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, and OWI-1st offense.
Floyd County law enforcement says it got a call around 8 pm Tuesday about a man breaking into a home and raping a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say their investigation found a woman had been held against her will for about two hours and physically and sexually assaulted. Investigators say the victim got away when a friend arrived at her house.
Both the victim and her friend gave a description of the suspect and a license plate of his vehicle. Deputies say they found an Iowa license plate and a man’s clothes at the scene and traced the license back to McCarty.
The Sheriff’s Office says McCarty was then found in his vehicle, unconscious behind the wheel and naked. Court documents state McCarty was unable to stand or speak clearly due to intoxication. Deputies state McCarty had also hit a horse and buggy in the 1400 block of Quail Avenue and fled the scene.