Floyd County jury finds man not guilty of violent robbery

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One person has been acquitted of a violent robbery in Floyd County while another person awaits sentencing.
A jury Wednesday found Darius Mensel Mason, 41 of Charles City, not guilty of first-degree robbery, willfully injury causing serious injury, and false imprisonment. Mason’s trial began Tuesday.
Investigators arrested Darius and Kathyleen Mason for attacking someone on July 10. Court documents state the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body with a dangerous weapon and suffered a fractured ankle, a broken nose, and bruising and swelling on and above the left eye. Law enforcement says the victim was then robbed.
Kathyleen Mason previously pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury. She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 24.