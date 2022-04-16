Floyd County Historical Society Museum honored as 'People's Choice'

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Silos & Smokestacks has named the Floyd County Historical Society Museum as the 2022 “People’s Choice Site of the Year.”
The public votes each year on the best in heritage development and the “People’s Choice” honor is presented to one Silos & Smokestacks partner site.
"We are thrilled to recognize the Floyd County Museum as our People's Choice site of the year," says Silos & Smokestacks Executive Director Cara Miller. "They have worked hard to maintain a quality museum and stayed relevant for the community and visitors."
Other 2022 nominees included:
Ackley Heritage Center
George Maier Rural Heritage Center in Elkader
Iowa State Fair
Living History Farms in Urbandale
One of 55 federally designated heritage areas in the nation, Silos & Smokestacks works in partnership with the National Park Service to tell the story of farm life and agribusiness both past and present. It covers 37 counties in northeast Iowa.