Floyd County Community Foundation invites the public to 'Coffee & Talk'

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The Floyd County Community Foundation is inviting the public to discussions about the work of the Foundation and its partners and for the public to learn how they can be a part of making their communities better for everyone.
Coffee & Talk events will be held the first three Wednesdays in September at Aromas Coffee in Charles City. The times are:
- Wednesday, September 6, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
- Wednesday, September 13, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
- Wednesday, September 20, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
The Floyd County Community Foundation awarded nearly $150,000 in grants to 25 nonprofit organizations in 2022 in the areas of areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee made up of volunteers from the county. The Foundation says over $2.6 million total grants have been awarded since 2005.
Anyone interested in learning more about the work of the Floyd County Community Foundation is invited to stop by Aromas Coffee during the times listed for a free cup of coffee or other beverage of choice.