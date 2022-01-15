Floyd County Community Foundation awards over $130,000 in grants

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – 23 projects are sharing in $137,589.74 in grants from the Floyd County Community Foundation (FCCF).
Those receiving funding include:
Charles City Arts Council, Town of Colors Mural Project, $5,000
City of Charles City, Library - Inspired Art Programs, $9,320
Floyd County Fair Society, The Sea Lion Splash Show, $10,000
Floyd County Historical Society and Museum, Chautauqua Talks: Guest Speaker Series, $3,000
Floyd County Quilts of Valor, Floyd County Quilts of Valor, $3,132
The American Passenger Train History Museum, Renovation of the Historic 1912 Milwaukee Road Railroad Depot, $2,500
Charles City Civic Foundation, Main Street Charles City - Downtown Bicycle Rack Project, $1,300
City of Nora Springs, Nora Springs Downtown Community Betterment Project, $4,754.25
Marble Rock Fire Department, SCBA Air Bottle Replacement, $10,000
Rotary Club of Charles City, Bleachers and Christmas Lighting, $8,000
Rudd Evergreen Cemetery, Cemetery Expansion, $4,500
Boy Scouts of America – Winnebago Council, Eliminating Barriers to Success, $1,000
Charles City Family YMCA, Pool Equipment – Vacuum and Lane Line Reel, $5,000
City of Charles City, Foster Grandparent Program – In-Services for AmeriCorps Seniors, $5,000
Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, Floyd County Girl Scouts Citizen Science Investigators, $1,000
The Learning Center (TLC), The GRAND Plan Commercial Kitchen, $10,000
Charles City Meals on Wheels, Charles City Meals on Wheels, $4,000
Floyd County Medical Center, Laptops & Document Scanners, $10,000
Avalon Center, Avalon Center Expansion, $10,000
Jordan River, Messiah Food Pantry, $11,583.49
Lutheran Services in Iowa, Families Together in Floyd County, $3,500
Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Feeding Families, $10,000
Trinity United Methodist Church – Charles City, Our Brothers Keeper, $5,000
“The Floyd County Community Foundation is thrilled to support these 23 projects that are working to strengthen communities across Floyd County,” says Amy Staudt, chair of the FCCF governing committee.
FCCF says decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Floyd County. Committee members include Sue Bortz, Lisa Garden, Randy Heitz, Kurt Hoeft, Sheila Koudelka, Jane Larson, Tracy Merfeld, Amy Staudt, Teresa Stevens-Marth and Erika Troyna.