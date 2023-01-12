 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Floyd County Community Foundation announces nearly $150,000 in grants

  • Updated
  • 0
Floyd County Community Foundation grants 2023

Photo courtesy of Floyd County Community Foundation.

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – 25 projects are sharing in $149,997.74 in funding from the Floyd County Community Foundation.

Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Floyd County. Committee members include Sue Bortz, Jen Burton, Lisa Garden, Randy Heitz, Kurt Hoeft, Melissa Jones, Jane Larson, Amy Leaman, Tracy Merfeld, Sarah Murray, Amy Staudt (chair), Teresa Stevens-Marth and Erika Troyna.

Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund and grant amount is listed below by funding area.

Arts & Culture

Charles City Arts Council, Improving Access to the Arts, $3,835.55

Floyd County Fair Society, The Reptile Adventure, $10,000

Floyd County Historical Society and Museum, Exterior Masonry Phase One, $10,000

Floyd County Quilts of Valor, Floyd County Quilts of Valor (QOV), $4,000

Marble Rock Historical Society, Schoolhouse Project, $10,000

Community Betterment

City of Colwell, New Flags, Poles and Holders, $1,000

City of Floyd, Floyd Community Center, $1,335

City of Rockford, Rockford West Park Improvement - Phase I, $9,700

Floyd County – Auditor, Sheriff's Department - K9 Program, $5,000

Marble Rock Fire Department, Truck Replacement, $10,000

Nora Springs Park Cemetery Association, Cemetery Entry Repair, $8,500

North Cedar Aviation Authority, Damaged Signage Replacement, $8,000

Rudd Community Fire Service, Air Packs, $10,000

Education & Youth Development

Central Springs Ag Ed Boosters, Central Springs AgEd & FFA Startup, $10,000

City of Charles City, Foster Grandparent Program - In-Service for AmeriCorps Seniors, $4,000

City of Charles City, Library - Board Game Collection Expansion, $1,000

Floyd County ISU Extension and Outreach, Programming Meeting Space Expansion, $4,000

Immaculate Conception Church/School - Charles City, IC Elementary School Playground, $5,000

The Learning Center (TLC), Friends of the TLC Playground, $5,000

Environment & Animal Welfare

Floyd County Humane Society, PAWS Microchip Program, $1,649

Health

Avalon Center, Telebehavioral Health Project, $10,000

Human Service

Elderbridge Agency on Aging, Client Assistance, $5,000

Lutheran Services in Iowa, Floyd County Healthy Families Iowa, $1,500

Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Feeding Families, $6,478.19

Trinity United Methodist Church - Charles City, Our Brothers Keeper, $5,000

Tags

Recommended for you