Floyd County Community Foundation announces nearly $150,000 in grants

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – 25 projects are sharing in $149,997.74 in funding from the Floyd County Community Foundation.
Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Floyd County. Committee members include Sue Bortz, Jen Burton, Lisa Garden, Randy Heitz, Kurt Hoeft, Melissa Jones, Jane Larson, Amy Leaman, Tracy Merfeld, Sarah Murray, Amy Staudt (chair), Teresa Stevens-Marth and Erika Troyna.
Grant recipient organization, project the grant will fund and grant amount is listed below by funding area.
Arts & Culture
Charles City Arts Council, Improving Access to the Arts, $3,835.55
Floyd County Fair Society, The Reptile Adventure, $10,000
Floyd County Historical Society and Museum, Exterior Masonry Phase One, $10,000
Floyd County Quilts of Valor, Floyd County Quilts of Valor (QOV), $4,000
Marble Rock Historical Society, Schoolhouse Project, $10,000
Community Betterment
City of Colwell, New Flags, Poles and Holders, $1,000
City of Floyd, Floyd Community Center, $1,335
City of Rockford, Rockford West Park Improvement - Phase I, $9,700
Floyd County – Auditor, Sheriff's Department - K9 Program, $5,000
Marble Rock Fire Department, Truck Replacement, $10,000
Nora Springs Park Cemetery Association, Cemetery Entry Repair, $8,500
North Cedar Aviation Authority, Damaged Signage Replacement, $8,000
Rudd Community Fire Service, Air Packs, $10,000
Education & Youth Development
Central Springs Ag Ed Boosters, Central Springs AgEd & FFA Startup, $10,000
City of Charles City, Foster Grandparent Program - In-Service for AmeriCorps Seniors, $4,000
City of Charles City, Library - Board Game Collection Expansion, $1,000
Floyd County ISU Extension and Outreach, Programming Meeting Space Expansion, $4,000
Immaculate Conception Church/School - Charles City, IC Elementary School Playground, $5,000
The Learning Center (TLC), Friends of the TLC Playground, $5,000
Environment & Animal Welfare
Floyd County Humane Society, PAWS Microchip Program, $1,649
Health
Avalon Center, Telebehavioral Health Project, $10,000
Human Service
Elderbridge Agency on Aging, Client Assistance, $5,000
Lutheran Services in Iowa, Floyd County Healthy Families Iowa, $1,500
Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Feeding Families, $6,478.19
Trinity United Methodist Church - Charles City, Our Brothers Keeper, $5,000