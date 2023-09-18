Floyd County business named one of 'Iowa's Top Workplaces'

FLOYD, Iowa – As it approaches its 50th year in business, a Floyd County agriculture company is recognized as one of Iowa’s Top Workplaces.
FarmChem of Floyd ranked #16 out of 75 small-sized businesses honored by the Des Moines Register. The listing of best workplaces in the state is based on employee feedback in a third-party survey.
“Our employees are the company, and the reason for our success,” says Justin Peterson, Senior Vice President of FarmChem. “Having them name us as a Top Workplace is an honor and shows the commitment we all have to our mission.”
FarmChem calls itself a leader in agriculture, seed, DEF, and chemical services and equipment and it will be celebrating its 50th year in business in 2024. For more information, click here.
For the Des Moines Register’s Top Workplaces rankings, click here.