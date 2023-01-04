'Flourishing neighborhoods' focus of Mayor Schickel's State of The City address

Weather Alert

...Light snow continues over north central Iowa... Light snow is forecast to continue into late this afternoon and evening over northern Iowa with perhaps brief bouts of freezing drizzle. This will lead to slick spots on roadways, especially for areas west of I- 35. The snow will come to an end from west to east tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Light snow with isolated freezing drizzle this afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of one inch with isolated amounts near two inches along the Iowa/Minnesota border. * WHERE...North Central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this morning's commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&