...Light snow continues over north central Iowa...

Light snow is forecast to continue into late this afternoon and
evening over northern Iowa with perhaps brief bouts of freezing
drizzle. This will lead to slick spots on roadways, especially
for areas west of I- 35. The snow will come to an end from west to
east tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light snow with isolated freezing drizzle this
afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of one inch with
isolated amounts near two inches along the Iowa/Minnesota
border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact this morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

'Flourishing neighborhoods' focus of Mayor Schickel's State of The City address

MASON CITY, Iowa - In Tuesday night's city council meeting, Mason City mayor Bill Schickel delivered his State of The City address.

The mayor says he wants to see what he calls 'flourishing neighborhoods' where residents get to know their neighbors and work with police to keep the city safe.

To highlight the effort, Schickel singled out the neighborhood west of downtown, where the historic YWCA building is being transformed into housing, along with an art space.

The city will continue to focus on blighted properties, according to Mayor Shickel.  So far 48 homes have been rehabilitated or demolished.  City leaders also want to target vacant commercial properties.

An update was also given on the Hyatt Place Hotel, which is planned for the Southbridge Mall parking lot.  Schickel says a USDA loan guarantee has been granted for funding.

