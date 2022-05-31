 Skip to main content
Florida man pleads guilty to tricking Mason City resident out of thousands of dollars

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Florida man is pleading guilty to defrauding a North Iowan out of thousands of dollars. 

Frank Giudice, 64 of Delray Beach, FL, was charged in May 2021 with first-degree theft.  Court documents state Giudice deceived a Mason City resident into depositing $12,000 in an account.  Giudice is accused of then withdrawing $11,000 from that account.  Investigators say this happened in November 2020. 

Giudice has now pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree theft.  No sentencing date has been set. 

