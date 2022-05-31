Florida man pleads guilty to tricking Mason City resident out of thousands of dollars

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Florida man is pleading guilty to defrauding a North Iowan out of thousands of dollars.
Frank Giudice, 64 of Delray Beach, FL, was charged in May 2021 with first-degree theft. Court documents state Giudice deceived a Mason City resident into depositing $12,000 in an account. Giudice is accused of then withdrawing $11,000 from that account. Investigators say this happened in November 2020.
Giudice has now pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree theft. No sentencing date has been set.