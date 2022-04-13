Flood Warnings issued in the following counties: Cerro Gordo, Olmsted, Floyd, Worth and Winona

Flood Warning
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Floyd; Worth
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro Gordo Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City.
* WHEN...From this morning to late tonight.
* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast bridge at the piers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.9 feet on 06/24/1981. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Flood Warning
Areas Affected: Olmsted; Winona
...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota... Middle Fork Whitewater River Near Whitewater Park affecting Winona and Olmsted Counties. .Heavy rainfall near 2 inches has resulted in rapid rises on local rivers and streams. Little to no additional rainfall is anticipated for the next several hours. For the Middle Fork Whitewater River...including Whitewater Park... Minor flooding is forecast. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Middle Fork Whitewater River Near Whitewater Park.
* WHEN...From early this morning to late this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early this morning. - Flood stage is 13.5 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon.