Flights to Chicago being cut back at Mason City airport

MASON CITY, Iowa – There will soon be fewer flights to Chicago out of the Mason City Municipal Airport.
Airport Manager David K. Sims says pandemic-related staffing issues are forcing SkyWest to go from 12 flights to Chicago a week down to 10.
Sims says SkyWest currently conducts one flight to Chicago on Tuesday and Saturday and two flights a day the rest of the week. Starting March 1, the airline will cut back to one flight on two additional days but Sims says what days may vary depending on passenger demand.