Flea market in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a flea market today at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. Lots of vendors there were trying to sell a variety of things, such as comics. At the Vintage Flea Market Antique/Toy Show, there was a vendor with a massive amount of comics. Some of them came out all the way back in the 1970s. Others were from this decade. Most of the comics featured superheroes, but he also had ones inspired by cartoons and westerns.
“Feels really nice. A lot-a lot of people will spark up a conversation about the titles they liked and sometimes ones I’ve never heard of before and it expands my knowledge, and it’s always fun to share about love of the-the-the art form and the hobby," Bryce Adams said.
The next Vintage Flea Market Antique/Toy Show is on April 16th at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.