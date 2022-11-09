Flames destroy shed in rural Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Fire destroyed a shed overnight in Olmsted County.
It happened in the 6000 block of 40th Street SE. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene around 11:30 pm to find a 30 x 20 foot shed fully engulfed in flames.
The owner of the shed says he lit a fire in the boiler in the shed as he was trying to fix the boiler door. The door apparently allowed excess oxygen to get into the boiler.
The shed and its contents are considered a total loss from damage totaling over $30,000.
No one was inside the shed when it caught fire.