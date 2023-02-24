Flames destroy mobile home in Stewartville, five adults and six kids left homeless

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A mobile home was destroyed by fire Friday in Stewartville.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call about a possible house fire at 11:22 am. A mobile home in the 700 block of 23rd Street NW that was occupied by five people was reportedly on fire.
When the first deputy arrived at the Southern Hills Mobile Home Park, he noted the people in the mobile home were evacuating and it was empty. The Stewartville Fire Department began battling the blaze but called for assistance from the Rochester Fire Department for additional firefighters and equipment.
The mobile home was declared a total loss and the Red Cross is helping five adults, six children, and two dogs with shelter and other necessities. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
The Stewartville First Responders and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also assisted in the response to the fire.