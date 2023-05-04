Flames destroy garage and vehicles in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A vehicle malfunction is being blamed for a garage fire in Mason City.
The Mason City Fire Department was called out around 8:42 pm Wednesday night about flames in the 600 block of 15th Street SE. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to find a detached garage, vehicles, a wooden fence, and a tree burning.
The Fire Department says the flames were quickly extinguished before spreading and heat damage was found on a neighboring house, garages, and a vehicle.
Investigators say the cause of the fire appears to be a malfunction on a vehicle parked inside.
The Fire Department says both the garage and vehicles are a total loss. The family was assisted by the Salvation Army for overnight housing and were able to return home around 1 pm Thursday as the electric and gas utilities were checked and able to be turned back on.
No injuries were reported.
The Mason City Fire Department, Mason City Police Department and Alliant Gas & Electric assisted with this incident.