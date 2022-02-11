Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday in Minnesota in honor of Albert Lea firefighter

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all U.S. and Minnesota flags at all state buildings be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday.
The move is in honor and remembrance of Albert Lea Fire Department Lieutenant Brett Boss.
“Lieutenant Boss was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Lieutenant Boss for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”
Lieutenant Boss died of cancer on February 5. His funeral will be held Saturday in Albert Lea, followed by a procession from the Crossroads Church to the Albert Lea Fire Station. The funeral will begin at 3 pm with the procession starting around 4:15 pm.