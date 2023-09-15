Flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff Friday in honor of slain Algona police officer

DES MOINES, Iowa – All flags on state buildings and facilities in Iowa will fly at half-staff Friday in in honor and remembrance of Kevin Cram of the Algona Police Department who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Wednesday.
“Officer Kevin Cram died a hero, protecting his community and upholding the rule of law. Kevin and I are praying for his family, the Algona Police Department, and all the law enforcement officers in Kossuth County,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “As flags are lowered across the state, Iowans honor Officer Cram’s legacy and stand united with his brothers and sisters in uniform. We will never forget his service and sacrifice.”
Cram was attempting to arrest a suspect when he was killed. A 10-year veteran of Iowa law enforcement, Cram was also a husband and a father. He was 33 years old.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday as a sign of respect.