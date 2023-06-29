Flag shop speaks about flag care

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The American flag is a symbol of patriotism and freedom in the US.
Fourth of July allows a lot of people to allow the flag to fly. With many flags being flown, Herold Flags sees and increase in customers around this time of year.
Herold Flags owner Lee Herold says, “The current trend is to fly the flags 24 hours. Flag etiquette says they should be illuminated at night if they're flown at night. Most people like to have them up all the time.”
He says that cleaning the flag and maintaining the ends are great ways to keep the flag in pristine condition as well as bringing the flag in during bad weather.