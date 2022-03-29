Five plead guilty in western Iowa poaching case

IDA GROVE, Iowa – Five people have now pleaded guilty in a in a poaching case that involved at least 70 deer, four turkeys, ducks, raccoons and red fox dating back to at least 2018.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the individuals would shoot wildlife out of season, over bait and from vehicles, often without the proper tags. The deer were primarily bucks with antlers.
“Our best chance to catch poachers is when the public provides us with timely information after witnessing illegal activity take place,” says State Conservation Officer Kirby Bragg. “It was apparent that this activity had been going on for quite some time.”
Pleading guilty in Ida County District Court are:
Devon Lewis, 26, of rural Washta, pleaded guilty to 23 citations with fines and damages totaling $37,600 and a minimum seven-year hunting license suspension;
Taylor S. Luvaas, 27 of Schaller, pleaded guilty to 14 citations, with fines and damages totaling $31,118 and a minimum seven-year hunting license suspension;
Jacob R. Fouts, 23, of Cherokee, pleaded guilty to six citations, with fines and damages totaling $5,861 and his hunting license will be suspended;
Dylan D. Lewis, 22, of Cushing, pleaded guilty to three citations, with fines and damages totaling $5,251 and his hunting license will be suspended;
Austin T.L. Lewis, 19, of Cushing, pleaded guilty to two citations, with fines and damages totaling $4,300.
The Iowa DNR says the judge in the case also condemned five rifles, three shotguns and three bows used to commit the crimes.
Assisting in this investigation were the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, Woodbury County Conservation Board, Ida County Sheriff's Office and the Ida County Conservation Board.