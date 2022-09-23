Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County.
It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
Omar Abbas and three passengers in his vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. The passengers are:
Falla Aweis Abbas, 21 of Rochester
Hannah Aweis Abbas, 15 of Rochester
Maryian Mohamed Sheriff, 57 of Seattle, Washington
A passenger in Wright's vehicle, Lisa Marie Luehmann Lane, 58 of Rochester, also suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.
Omar Abbas did not go the hospital but the other four injured were taken to St. Marys in Rochester for treatment.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Eyota Fire Department, Eyota Ambulance, and Mayo Ambulance all assisted with this accident.