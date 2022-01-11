Five months of progress at the Preston Veterans Home construction site

PRESTON, Minn. - After years of hope and anticipation, the future Preston Veterans Home is taking shape. The project broke ground in August 2021.
"It really means a lot, just the economic impact of a project like this locally... When its my hometown, I can drive by and say, I built that one right here," Knutson Construction project executive and Preston native Derek OConnor tells KIMT.
"Community members are really excited, especially our veteran population because they're the ones who went to the capitol, asked for the big ask, and worked on this project for so long," says Gabby Kinneberg, director of economic development and tourism for the City of Preston.
The foundation is laid, some of the framework is up, and roof tresses will be set later this week. By May, you can expect to see some shingled roofs, brickwork, and some of the exterior walls starting to go up. Work on the parking lot and landscaping will happen around August and September. By the fall, Knutson Construction expects to fully enclose the building and have windows installed. Through next winter and into the spring, work will mainly be focused on the interior such as installing drywall and flooring. Construction is currently expected to wrap in March 2023.
OConnor explains mild weather the past few months has helped the project move along, but national supply chain issues have caused some snags. For example, a piece of pipe wasn't available, but the plumbing contractor was able to find an alternative product. Knutson Construction is thinking ahead to prevent future issues. "We're not scheduled to be done for over a year, but we're looking at what are the products we need at the end of the project, just to make sure that everything is on order now so that we don't run into any more hiccups," explains OConnor.
While construction workers make progress on the project, the city is prepping for its opening.
"We talk about it a lot in our chamber of commerce meetings. How can we prepare for this? This is a hundred new jobs coming into our city," says Kinneberg. "We're working on things like housing, and we'll be working with the Department of Veterans Affairs on some workforce too because we know there's obviously quite a workforce issue already. So we need to figure out how we can help with that."
The City of Preston is continuing to fundraise for amenities that were cut from the plan for budget reasons. Preston is working with the legislature to possibly add a transfer garage and some outdoor amenities. Donations can be made at city hall. Adding these features back will not interfere with current construction plans.
There's a webcam installed on the Preston water tower that takes a photo of the construction site every few minutes. If you'd like to keep an eye on the progress, click here.