Five law enforcement agencies search Mason City home, two men are arrested

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two men are arrested after a search of a Mason City home Monday afternoon.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it was joined by the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group Tactical Team to execute a search warrant at a home in the 2600 block of South Federal Avenue just before 5 pm.
John Carlyle Snyder, 22 of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 on a charge of first-degree robbery. Larry Richard Ragle, 48 of Nora Springs, was picked on a probation violation out of Chickasaw County and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Ragle was booked into the jail on $5,300 bond.
The Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is still underway and anyone with information about this case should contact the Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement.
The Clear Lake Police Department, Garner Police Department, Mason City Police Department, and Mason City Fire Department assisted with this incident.