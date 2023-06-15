Fitness experts give tips on exercising in poor air quality

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the air in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa continues to clear up, plenty of residents are wondering if it's safe to go outside to get some exercise.
For fitness experts at Rochester Athletic Club, knowing your own limits when going outdoors is the best way to go.
A lot of RAC members are used to working out indoors, but many like to get outside to exercise too. Those who have walked or jogged in the hazy conditions this week say they felt a big difference.
This is especially true for at-risk groups like children, the elderly, and people with breathing problems.
Personal trainers say frequent breaks are key right now for outdoor workouts.
However, they highly recommend exercising indoors if at all possible until air quality improves.
"If they can work out inside, even better to stay out of those conditions," said personal trainer Brandon Carlson. "We haven't had air quality like this in a long time, so you want to work out inside if possible."
For gym-goers like Reilly Moore, a soccer player from Cedar Rapids, it's great advice.
"Don't try to overwork yourself as much as you would when the air's a little bit better," he said. "Know yourself and just know your boundaries."
Health experts recommend limiting outdoor activities to around 30 minutes a day until the air quality gets better.