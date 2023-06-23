Fishing tackle containing lead being collected by conservationists

AUSTIN, Minn. - If you're an angler with some old tackle in your box - you may want to be careful.
We're learning some fishing gear could contain lead which may be deadly not only to wildlife but to you as well.
It's why the Izaak Walton League of America is working to clean up lead from our environment.
The Austin chapter of the league is teaming up with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to protect our state bird from these toxic tackles.
Members of the league are collecting old, dangerous tackles from fishers and replacing them with certified lead-free tackles for free.
They also have drop boxes at their cookout events at their cabin in
Todd Park.
Merlene Stiles, the vice president of the Izaak Walton League's Austin chapter says the common loon is one of the animals most impacted by lead in the environment.
"The loons can see that as just a pebble," she said. "They'll eat it, ingest it for their gizzard, and they'll die from that. We estimate about 20% of our loons die from lead poisoning."
If you have tackles that may contain lead, don't throw it in the trash. Instead, if you can't find a drop box for the league, bring it to your local household hazardous waste drop site.
You can learn more about the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's efforts to get rid of lead tackles by visiting their website.
The Austin chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America will be hosting more cookouts on September 13th and October 11th.