First West Nile virus case of 2023 reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – 2023’s first case of West Nile virus (WNV) has been reported in the State of Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says the infection has been confirmed in an adult between 61 and 80 years old in Plymouth County.
Doctors say Iowans infected with WNV may not experience any signs or symptoms of the virus. Some people experience minor symptoms like fever and mild headache. Others, however, can develop serious symptoms such as a high fever, headache, disorientation and muscle weakness. People who experience mild signs and symptoms of a WNV infection generally recover on their own. But illness that includes a severe headache, disorientation or sudden weakness requires immediate medical attention.
Nine Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile virus in 2022, with zero deaths.
HHS says for best protection against the virus, Iowans should use an insect repellant with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, Para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. Other tips include:
- If possible, avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outdoors.
- Clear standing water from around your home where mosquitos reproduce.
- Look for standing water in buckets, cans, pool covers, used tires, pet water dishes, and other areas water may collect.