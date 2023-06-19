First time Juneteenth celebrated as a state holiday in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.-In February, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday.
With Juneteenth having been around since 1865, many people take a chance to reflect on what the holiday means to them and their community.
Rene Vega, a Mayo Clinic employee, says, “I try to reflect upon the meaning of Juneteenth and the importance of it. I haven't done anything special per se, but I think just an honest reflection is good.”
Benjamin Sletta, a Rochester resident, says, “Well, to tell you the truth I didn't know it was Juneteenth until today, but I think it's great for remembrance especially for the African American community just to remind them of freedom.”
Juneteenth commemorates the day slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they were free, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.