First Student still searching for more bus drivers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Classes in Rochester Public Schools will be back in session at the end of the month.
However, one bus company that serves the district is still short on drivers.
First Student has been looking to fill 15 driver positions since the start of the summer.
So far, they've been able to fill five of those spots. The bus company still has several strong candidates under consideration.
Mike Pearce, First Student's Rochester location manager, says retirees, college students, and new mothers have been some of the groups being strongly considered by the company.
However, he's still is looking for applicants from any age group. Right now, drivers are stretched thin. First Student wants to fill in the remaining gaps.
New hires will get a $3,000 sign-on bonus. If they are able to get their permits covered in a seven-day period, they could also get a free 43-inch TV.
Even without the extra bonuses, there are still plenty of benefits to working as a bus driver.
"For a part time job, it pays very well," said Pearce. "It's very flexible. We have a two-hour minimum pay for shift. Even if your route doesn't go for two hours, you get paid for the two hours or more. It's just a flexible, well-paying part-time job."
First Student will continue hiring drivers throughout the school year with those new hire bonuses being ongoing as well.
If you are interested in becoming a bus driver for First Student, you can apply on their website or text "BUS" to 52345.