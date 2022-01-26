First Student prepares buses to return to in-person learning at RPS

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester School District is preparing to get kids back into the classroom and that means First Student is working to ensure buses are up and running despite frigid temperatures.
These last two weeks have allowed for Student Transit staff to rebound after several drivers were out due to COVID-19. They've also been reviewing safety policies and updating changes to student routes.
Manager Jon Goetz says cold weather does impact buses so drivers are coming in to the Northwest and Southeast facilities to start the buses and let them run for a bit. That's because they haven't been used for nearly two weeks.
Goetz says the test run will allow drivers to be aware of any bad batteries or buses low on fuel so they're up and running for when kids return on January 31.
He explained, "We don't want to leave anything to question. We want to make sure everything is running good because, like I said, the last two days it gets cold and it will tell us whether we've had a couple bad batteries or something like that and it will give us a day and a half to get those things corrected and get all set for school to start on Monday."
First Student says staff are also making sure block heaters on diesel buses are working so they're geared up and ready to go. Goetz says that's because on colder days diesel buses are notoriously harder to start.