First Student gears up for a busy and expensive school year

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As back to school season inches closer, First Student is preparing for what will be a busy and expensive year.
Location Manager Jon Goetz said the bus company utilizes electric buses and also uses fuel types like propane, gasoline and diesel.
And while propane is a reliable source for the company's fleet, it doesn't allow for more mileage like diesel, according to Goetz.
Goetz said propane costs have remained steady, unlike gasoline and diesel, with the latter shooting up in price by more than $2 dollars in one year, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
So who bears the costs?
First Student and Rochester Public Schools (RPS) have a contract together that contains a fuel peg or agreed upon cost for fuel, according to Goetz.
If First Student's fuel expenditures go beyond the fuel peg, then they are reimbursed by the school district. However, if fuel costs are below the agreed upon price, then the bus company pays RPS, which Goetz said is a win-win situation.
The contractual fuel peg does not apply with charter schools though, according to Goetz.
Goetz said the company has had to raise its rates due to the increase in gas.
"As of right now we are increasing the price of doing charter business because obviously that is one of our main costs as far as what it costs to provide the charter. The bus basically, the driver and the fuel costs. So, we have to account for that," Goetz said.
First Student has even changed some of its bus routes due to bell time changes, which will help reduce or alleviate fuel costs, Goetz said.
"If a route ends up out at John Marshall or leaves John Marshall and goes up to like the Gibbs area then we try to have that stay up in the Gibbs area and take the elementary kids home at that point. So, we just got done looking at that. We made quite a number of changes to the routes this year," Goetz said.
Goetz said a standard school bus has a 65 gallon tank, which costs around $350 dollars to fill up, compared to July of 2021, when it cost $210 dollars.