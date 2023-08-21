First statewide official in Iowa to endorse picks Ramaswamy for 2024 President

DES MOINES, Iowa – Vivek Ramaswamy is touting the first statewide official to endorse any 2024 GOP presidential candidate.
Ramaswamy’s campaign on Monday announced it was getting the support of Iowa Treasurer Roby Smith.
“As a state senator, I voted for the largest tax cut in Iowa history, balanced the budget, and never missed a single vote on the floor of the Iowa Senate in 12 years. As State Treasurer, I’m working to keep politics out of investment strategy to ensure the best return on investment for taxpayers, retirees, and investors,” says Smith. “Vivek Ramaswamy is a businessman, a fiscal conservative, and a champion of the taxpayer. He shares my ideals and the ideals of many Iowa families and small business owners. As President, he will reduce spending, cut taxes, and work with the private sector to grow jobs and the economy. I am proud to announce today that I am endorsing Vivek Ramaswamy for President of the United States, and I encourage my fellow Iowans to join our team.”
Ramaswamy and as many as nine other Republican candidates will take part in a debate on Wednesday in Wisconsin. Former President Donald Trump, current front runner for the GOP 2024 nomination announced on Truth Social he would not participate in the debate.