Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with afternoon heat index values of 105 to 112
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, afternoon heat index
values of 98 to 108 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

First statewide official in Iowa to endorse picks Ramaswamy for 2024 President

Vivek Ramaswamy Aug 12 2023

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy greets local residents during a campaign stop, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Vail, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Vivek Ramaswamy is touting the first statewide official to endorse any 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

Ramaswamy’s campaign on Monday announced it was getting the support of Iowa Treasurer Roby Smith.

“As a state senator, I voted for the largest tax cut in Iowa history, balanced the budget, and never missed a single vote on the floor of the Iowa Senate in 12 years. As State Treasurer, I’m working to keep politics out of investment strategy to ensure the best return on investment for taxpayers, retirees, and investors,” says Smith.  “Vivek Ramaswamy is a businessman, a fiscal conservative, and a champion of the taxpayer. He shares my ideals and the ideals of many Iowa families and small business owners. As President, he will reduce spending, cut taxes, and work with the private sector to grow jobs and the economy. I am proud to announce today that I am endorsing Vivek Ramaswamy for President of the United States, and I encourage my fellow Iowans to join our team.”

Ramaswamy and as many as nine other Republican candidates will take part in a debate on Wednesday in Wisconsin.  Former President Donald Trump, current front runner for the GOP 2024 nomination announced on Truth Social he would not participate in the debate.

