First sentence issued for multiple overdoses involving children in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – The first sentence has been handed down for multiple drug overdoses involving children.
Blue Earth County law enforcement says three juveniles overdosed in late January and had to be taken to the hospital.
Patrick Orerigho Isiakpere Jr., 31, Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 36, all from the Mankato area, were arrested.
Holloway pleaded guilty to third-degree drug sales and felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, with credit for 106 days already served.
Schwichtenberg has pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession and child endangerment. She is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4.
Five drug felonies and a misdemeanor weapons charge against Isiakpere have been dismissed to allow for his federal prosecution for drug crimes.