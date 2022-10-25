First sentence issued for marijuana-growing operation in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One of the women accused of running a marijuana-growing operation in Floyd County is sentenced.
Kitarra Victoria Johnson, 21 of Sumner, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and has been ordered to spend two days in jail and pay a $430 fine.
Johnson and Joanne Rae Byers, 33 of Charles City, were arrested for trying to hide or dispose of 11 unprocessed marijuana plants. Court documents state the plants were found in the 200 block of 1st Avenue in Charles City on April 15.
Byers has pleaded not guilty to manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. She has a plea change hearing scheduled for December 6.