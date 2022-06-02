First sentence is issued for 2019 killing of Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first sentence is handed down in the 2019 murder of a Rochester man.
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25 of Rochester, was ordered Thursday to spend 27 years and two months behind bars. He pleaded guilty in August 2021 to second-degree murder for the death of Garad Roble.
The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says Muhidin Omar Abukar, 33 of Rochester, drove Iman and Roble to a rural area south of Rochester on March 5, 2019, where Iman shot Roble. Abukar says he then dropped Iman off and threw the gun off the Elton Hill bridge.
Abukar has also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. His sentencing is set for June 23.