First sentence handed out for Goodhue County overdose death

RED WING, Minn. – One-half of the defendants in a Goodhue County drug death is headed to prison.
Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, was sentenced Wednesday to four years behind bars, with credit for 299 days already served.
Mann and Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25 of Rochester, were accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man. Law enforcement says the man was found dead of an overdose in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
Mann pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. Thorson has pleaded not guilty to third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree sale of drugs. Her trial is scheduled to begin on May 8.