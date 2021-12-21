First sentence handed down in Rochester shooting over a woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men involved in a Rochester shooting is going to prison.
Dashaun Earl Pittman, 33 of Winona, was sentenced Tuesday to five years behind bars, with credit for 110 days already served.
Rochester police say Pittman and Davoren Lanell Broussard, 30 of Coon Rapids, shot someone in the leg on March 19, 2020, in the 600 block of Circle Street SW. Investigators say the gunfire followed an argument over a woman.
Pittman pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a crime of violence.
Broussard has pleaded guilty to threats of violence. His sentencing is set for January 20, 2022.