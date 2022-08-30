First sentence given for psychedelic mushrooms in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One-half of an accused mushroom dealing duo has been sentenced.
Austin Allen Dahl, 24 of Rochester, was ordered Tuesday to spend five years of supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service.
Dahl and Kailyn Manee Felker, 24 of Rochester, were arrested on September 2, 2021, after law enforcement said it found 2,423 grams (5.34 pounds) of psychedelic mushrooms, two shotguns, and $400 in cash at an apartment in the 200 block of Mill Creek Road NW in Chatfield.
Court documents state the street value of the mushrooms was estimated at between $12,000 and $15,000.
Dahl pleaded guilty to first-degree drug possession. Felker pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and is scheduled to be sentenced on November 10.