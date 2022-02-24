 Skip to main content
First sentence for North Iowa heroin-dealing duo

MASON CITY, Iowa – Half of a heroin-dealing duo in North Iowa has been sentenced. 

Sharla Denis Murphy, 49 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver.  She’s been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation and complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment. 

Sharla Murphy and Robert John Murphy, 41 of Mason City, were arrested in May 2021.  Investigators say they sold a total of 2.4 grams of heroin to a confidential informant in 2019. 

Robert Murphy is facing three counts of drug possession with intent to deliver.  His next court hearing is March 7.