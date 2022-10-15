First Security gives a big boost to the quest for a new fire truck in Marble Rock

MARBLE ROCK, Iowa – A $7,500 donation from the First Security Charitable Foundation will help the Marble Rock Fire Department buy a new pumper truck.
A series of fundraisers is underway with the goal of collecting $100,000 to pay for a replacement for the Fire Department’s 1989 E-One Pumper.
“This project directly affects the life safety of both the residents of our fire district and those districts we respond into,” says Brittany Paulus, Marble Rock Fire Board Secretary / Treasurer.
Marble Rock Fire Department says it is about halfway toward its goal.
“It’s important to us to support projects that will have a real impact on people’s lives,” says Matt Bradley, First Security Marketing Manager. “When it also has the potential to save lives, we want to make sure we do what we can to make it happen.”
Marble Rock Community Fire Company is a fully volunteer fire and rescue department comprised of 20 firefighters and EMS personnel. The fire district covers 67 square miles while the EMS district covers 135 square miles of Floyd County, including Marble Rock and Rockford.
“Our replacement truck would be a rescue pumper,” says Brian Chambers, Marble Rock Fire Chief and 35-year fire department veteran. “It would have EMS compartments in it, plus it would carry all of our rescue tools, so whether it’s a medical response or a car accident or trauma or rescue situation, we can have all of our gear on one truck and send a crew of four and be able to handle the situation.”
Anyone interested in contributing to the Marble Rock Fire Department’s pumper truck fundraising effort can learn more and contact the fire department through its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MarbleRockFireDepartment
A video of the current truck and an interview with Chambers can be seen on First Security Bank’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/fsbt1.