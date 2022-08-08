First Security Bank donates $2,500 to fight hunger

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A “donation blitz” from First Security Bank will help feed thousands of people this summer.
The bank says it has made $250 donations to the following organizations:
Amy’s Food Pantry
Clarksville Food Pantry
Franklin County Community Food Pantry
Hampton-Dumont Community School District Lunch Program
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank
Manna of Worth County
Northeast Iowa Food Bank
RRMR Backpack Program
Riceville Food Pantry
West Fork Food Pantry
First Security Marketing Manager Matt Bradley says those donations will create up to 10,000 meals.
“First Security is committed to meeting the community’s needs, and it’s clear that food insecurity is a major need,” says Bradley. “That’s why we decided to kick off summer this year with a donation blitz to help as many food banks, pantries, and backpack programs as we can.”
Northeast Iowa Food Bank says there are 35,450 people in its 16-county area who are considered food insecure.
“It is not knowing where your next meal is coming from,” says Food Bank Outreach Manager Susan Entriken. “You could be a working person and have been doing fine, and then lost a job, and now you find yourself struggling to make ends meet. Or you could be a family of four with two working parents and normally living paycheck to paycheck but doing just fine, and somebody fell and broke their arm and now you have an ER visit. That’s going to make you food insecure for the month.”