First plea entered in major Rochester drug bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first plea is entered over several pounds of cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana found in Olmsted County.
Coby Dean McKinley, 30 of Elk River, and Venus Mildred Marquez Melendez, 42 of Red Wing, are charged with three counts of first-degree sale of drugs, three counts of first-degree drug possession, and two counts of fifth-degree drug possession.
The two were arrested after drugs were found during the search of a hotel in northwest Rochester on September 22, 2022.
McKinley pleaded not guilty Tuesday. His trial is set to start on October 23. Melendez has not yet entered a plea.