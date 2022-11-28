First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa

 Skip to main content
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man.

Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021.  Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.

McDowell’s body was found by a passing driver on 440th Avenue, about a mile south of 110th Street.

Uhde entered an Alford plea in October to attempted murder and third-degree kidnapping.  He was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.  An Alford plea means Uhde does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.

Van Der Wilt was found guilty on November 1 in Emmet County District Court of involuntary manslaughter.  His sentencing is scheduled for December 6.

