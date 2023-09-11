First of three Rochester men sentenced for child porn

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The first of three men arrested at the same time for child porn crimes has been sentenced.
Rithvik Hari, 27 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to possession of pornographic work involving someone under 14. He’s been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation, pay a $500 fine, and perform 34 hours of community work service.
Hari was arrested on January 26 along with Scott Alan Collett, 59 of Rochester, and Morgan Kent Young, 60 of Rochester.
Hari was accused of downloading child porn between December 2021 and December 2022. Collett was charged with downloading child porn from the internet between August 2021 and September 2022. Young is accused of uploading child porn to the internet in December 2022 and of having child porn images on his computer.
Collett and Young have both pleaded guilty to possession of child porn on a computer. Their sentencings are scheduled for October 4 in Olmsted County District Court.